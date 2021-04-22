7-year-old dies in 3rd case of gun violence against North Carolina children this week

BGR

There are so many great options on Amazon right now if you're looking for a new soundbar. All that variety is great, but it also means you might have trouble figuring out where to even start, let alone selecting the model you want to purchase. Lucky for you, we're here to help. Head over to Amazon right now and you'll find the popular TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel TV Soundbar with Wireless Sub at a new lower price of just $99.99. That's a solid value if you're looking for a great mid-range option, and you can also save $51 if you want to upgrade to the high-end TCL Alto 9+ Soundbar that blows people's minds. Both of those are great deals and you really can't go wrong with either one. But the biggest surprise is a sale happening right now on TCL's entry-level model. Amazon is offering a deep discount on the TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Soundbar that slashes the price to an all-time low of $49. That's right... you can get a surprisingly good soundbar for less than $50! Best-selling soundbar models from leading home audio brands are often a bit pricey. For example, the most affordable Bose soundbar you can get right now costs $249, and you'll need to cough up $400 for the Sonos Beam. Either one of those options is worth every penny, mind you, but not everyone wants to spend so much cash on a soundbar. Want to check out a few more good options that offer plenty of bang for your buck? Amazon is running a few deals that you'll definitely want to check out. TCL's Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel TV Soundbar is a top-rated model on Amazon that packs big sound into a compact enclosure. It's also very affordable thanks to a retail price of just $130. And despite the fact that it costs about half as much as the most affordable options out there from some big-name brands, it also includes a wireless subwoofer so you can really feel the action in your movies, TV shows, and video games. A package like that for just $130 is a fantastic value indeed, but you'll spend even less money if you pick one up now at Amazon. Thanks to a $30 discount, it's available today for just $99.99. The high-end TCL Alto 9+ is much pricier with a $300 MSRO, though it's on sale right now at Amazon so you can save $51 and get it for $249 instead. But if you want to spend as little as possible, you can find an incredible deal on the entry-level model. That's right... hurry up and you can get yourself a TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Soundbar for just $49! TCL Alto 3 DOLBY DIGITAL: Dolby Digital decoding maximizes sound clarity and creates room-filling virtual surround sound. STREAM MUSIC WIRELESSLY: You can use your Bluetooth-enabled device to wirelessly stream music on your soundbar. LOUD, CLEAR SOUND IN A COMPACT DESIGN: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and music with enhanced sound quality. TCL Alto 6+ Roku TV Ready: Enjoy smoother setup, easy access to sound settings, and compatibility with your TCL Roku TV remote. Dolby Digital: Dolby Digital decoding maximizes sound clarity and creates incredible room-filling virtual surround sound. Deep Bass with Wireless Subwoofer: Experience deep, rich bass to make movies and music truly come to life. TCL Alto 9+ MORE WAYS TO CONTROL & LISTEN: Stream all your favorite music and podcasts from Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, and more, wirelessly from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop via Chromecast, Airplay 2, or Bluetooth. Works with Hey Google. DOLBY ATMOS SURROUND SOUND: Multidimensional sound for greater depth and excitement. RAY∙DANZ TECHNOLOGY: RAY∙DANZ technology creates an incredibly immersive, ultra-wide soundstage.