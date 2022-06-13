7-year-old dies after being shot in his trailer home during drive-by, Texas cops say

A 7-year-old was killed after an unknown shooter opened fire at his family’s trailer home on Sunday, June 12, Texas cops say.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in east Houston, members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

A silver car pulled up in front of the trailer home and the shooter fired multiple shots, Sgt. Jason Brown said in comments recorded by KHOU11. The 7-year-old was in his bed in the front of the home when he was shot, according to Brown.

The boy “became unresponsive” as he got up from bed to tell his mom he’d been shot, the sergeant said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The boy, whose identity has not been released, was the only person injured in the gunfire. His mom and two brothers were also at the home, Brown said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who said he was “outraged” by the killing, urged the community to contact the sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100 if they have information regarding a suspect.

“This is the daily toll of gun violence,” Gonzalez said on Twitter. “Gun violence in the US can’t be viewed as a solitary issue. Let’s not accept daily gun violence as the norm.”