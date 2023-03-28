7-year-old dies after he’s thrown from ATV driven by intoxicated man, Ohio police say

A man was allegedly under the influence when he crashed an all-terrain vehicle that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old boy, Ohio police say.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in West Portsmouth, where 42-year-old Jeremy Bryant was operating the ATV with 7-year-old Wyatt Moore as his passenger, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Moore were thrown from the ATV when the vehicle struck a wire, a news release states.

Wyatt was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

He was considered a “beloved” first grade student at Sciotoville Elementary Academy.

“In the coming days, weeks and months ahead, let’s please keep these members of our Tartan family in your thoughts and prayers,” the school said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said Bryant was arrested at a separate hospital in Columbus. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff.

Wyatt lived at the same address as Bryant, but the sheriff’s office did not specify their relationship.