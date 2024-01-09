7-year-old found inside home with 3 people who fatally overdosed, Texas cops say

A 7-year-old child was found unharmed in a Laredo home with three people who fatally overdosed, Texas police say.

Police confirmed to McClatchy News that Child Protective Services is on the case, but could not confirm if the child was in its custody. KGNS reported the child was unharmed and taken by family.

Those dead were identified by police as Elizabeth Briones, 43, Margarita Hernandez, 52, and Jose Carmen Beltran, 44.

Police said on-site testing revealed cocaine and fentanyl were present on the premises. Drug paraphernalia was also found, according to police.

Individuals were found by a family member the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 8, Jose Espinoza of the Laredo Police Department told KGNS. The first officer arrived on scene to find the three adults showing no signs of life, police say.

Overdose deaths in Laredo have increased in the past 4 years. There were 56 overdose deaths in 2023, with four overdose deaths in 2024 as of Jan. 9.

The case remains under investigation by the Laredo Police Department, CPS and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Additional testing and autopsies are being done, police say.

Laredo is located about 150 miles southwest of San Antonio.

If you or a loved one shows signs of substance use disorder, you can seek help by calling the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or find treatment using SAMHSA's online locator.