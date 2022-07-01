7-year-old found locked in home filled with feces and marijuana plants, Georgia cops say

A 7-year-old Georgia boy is safe after police say he spent hours locked inside a bedroom at a home that “reeked” of urine and feces.

His cries for help from a window caught the attention of a passerby who called Villa Rica police out to the home along Peachtree Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers wrote in a June 29 news release. The boy was home alone and had been locked in a room for at least two hours, police said.

The child’s mother, 31, and her live-in boyfriend, 38, came home while officers were investigating.

“Animal and possible human feces” littered the floor, and the stench of animal waste permeated “the entirety of the home,” according to the release. While searching for the boy’s shoes, police said they also discovered a grow room for marijuana.

It’s not clear how many plants were seized but “it was a pretty full room,” police Captain Keith Shaddix told McClatchy News.

The mother and her boyfriend were arrested and charged with child cruelty, police said.

The boy was taken in by the Division of Family and Children Services.

Villa Rica is about 30 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

