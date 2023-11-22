7-year-old found safe in Concord: Police

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The 7-year-old boy reported missing in Concord has been found safe.

Concord Police say the child wandered away from his home in the area of Kellybrook Drive, off Piney Church Road.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. He is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown curly hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 91.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Concord Fire Department are assisting in the search. Law enforcement is going door-to-door in all neighborhoods in the area searching for the child.

