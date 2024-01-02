7-year-old girl critically injured in Staten Island house fire

A 7-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a fire tore through a Staten Island house on Monday, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the single-family home on Alpine Court near Manor Road in Castleton Corners just before 5:40 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Fire and smoke billowed out of the second floor of the two-story house.

The girl was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition. There were no other injuries.

It took firefighters from 12 different units to knock down the flames, which were under control just after 6:25 p.m., the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday evening.