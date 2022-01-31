7-year-old girl dies after a dog attacks her in Virginia, police say

A 7-year-old girl was killed and a woman was injured after a dog mauled them in Virginia, officials said.

The Waynesboro Police Department said an animal was seized following the incident on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Officers responded to the dog attack just before 2:30 p.m. They reported being called to a home on Parker Heights Road, near Shenandoah National Park and roughly 100 miles northwest of Richmond.

A 7-year-old was found at the home and rushed to a hospital, where she died. The girl — who wasn’t identified in a news release — lived in Augusta County.

A woman also was hurt in the attack and received medical treatment, according to officials.

At the Parker Heights Road home, officers reportedly found a pet dog and seized it. The police department said an investigation into the attack was ongoing as of Jan. 30.

