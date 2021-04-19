7-year-old girl fatally shot in McDonald’s drive-thru, Illinois police say

Dawson White
·2 min read

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was injured after police say gunmen opened fire on their car in a Chicago drive-thru line Sunday.

Around 4:20 p.m., Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn Adams were waiting in a silver Infiniti in a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A McDonald’s worker said two men got out of another car and started firing into the vehicle, WLS reported. Both Jaslyn and her father were shot several times, police said.

After the shooting, a panicked Adams called his mother.

“He said, ‘Ma, come get me. They just shot my baby,’” Lawanda McMullen told the Sun-Times.

Authorities put the girl in the back of an SUV and rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to WLS.

Her father is in stable condition, per WGN.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot called the fatal incident “unthinkable.”

“I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago’s West Side,” she wrote on Twitter. “This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children’s lives short cannot go on.”

Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related, WGN reported.

A few hours later, two people were shot in a car at a Popeyes, police said, and the two shootings may be connected, according to the Sun-Times.

Community activist Andrew Holmes is urging anyone with information to contact police.

“If you have any kids, have you ever taken your kids to McDonald’s to eat? You pumped six bullets into that baby,” he said, per WGN. “It don’t make you a man, or a gangster, something is wrong with you.”

Tawny McMullen, Jaslyn’s aunt, is pleading for gun violence to stop.

“Please put the guns down,” she told WLS. “My eight-year-old baby says she doesn’t want to go out and play because she is scared that she is going to be shot.”

The shooting is under investigation. No one has been arrested, according to the outlet.

  Girl, 7, killed; man in serious condition after shot on West Side

    Dozens of bullet casings now blocking the West Side McDonald's drive-thru are morbid markers of a 7-year-old girl's very last outing.

  Jaslyn Adams shooting: First grader shot 6 times, Chicago police investigating if father was target

    CHICAGO – The 7-year-old girl killed Sunday afternoon while with her father in a McDonald’s drive-thru was a first grade student who attended a Chicago public school in Humboldt Park and Chicago detectives are investigating her fatal shooting as possibly targeting her father, according to police. Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot six times Sunday as she and her father waited in a drive-thru line at ...

  7-year-old girl killed at McDonald's drive-thru

    7-year-old Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed while sitting in a car with her father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago on Sunday.

  Homan Square shooting leaves girl, 7, dead, man in serious condition

    A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 29-year-old man injured after a shooting in Homan Square Sunday.

  Crowd gathers in Chicago to remember Adam Toledo

    The group of people planned to walk around Toledo's neighborhood near where an officer fatally shot him in March.

  Austin police, feds searching for ex-sheriff's deputy accused of killing 3, in Sunday's 2nd mass shooting

    Federal and local law enforcement were searching Sunday night for a former sheriff's deputy suspected of killing three people late Sunday morning in Austin, Texas. The suspect, Stephen Broderick, 41, was a property crimes detective for the Travis County sheriff's office until last June, when he resigned after being arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child. After spending 16 days in jail last June, Broderick posted bail; Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said his office filed a motion Sunday to revoke Broderick's $50,000 bond. The victims, described only as two Hispanic women and one Black man, were all known to Broderick, who is Black, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said. "At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous." The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are aiding in the manhunt. The shooting in Austin was the second multiple gun homicide on Sunday. Wisconsin's Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said Sunday afternoon that law enforcement has apprehended and charged with first-degree homicide a "person of interest" in a shooting at a Kenosha tavern early Sunday morning. At least three people died the three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after the shooting. There have been about 150 mass shootings — defined as four or more people shot — in 2021, and in the 34 days since a gunman murdered eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March, an average of nearly two mass shootings have happened every day, The Washington Post reports, citing the Gun Violence Archive. CNN made a map, posted before the Austin shooting, which in any case falls one death short of that definition of a mass shooting. Quite a graphic from @CNNSotu. pic.twitter.com/EYL8tmYvjP — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 18, 2021 In the 34 days since the Atlanta shootings, 82 people have been killed in mass shootings and 228 injured, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

  FedEx shooting: Who were the Indianapolis victims, suspect? Why didn't state's 'red flag' law stop attack? What we know.

    Eight people were killed in Thursday night's mass shooting at the FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Here's what we've learned.

  Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling in Minnesota

    Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.

