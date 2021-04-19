7-year-old girl fatally shot in McDonald’s drive-thru, Illinois police say

Dawson White
·2 min read

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was injured after police say gunmen opened fire on their car in a Chicago drive-thru line Sunday.

Around 4:20 p.m., Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn Adams were waiting in a silver Infiniti in a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A McDonald’s worker said two men got out of another car and started firing into the vehicle, WLS reported. Both Jaslyn and her father were shot several times, police said.

After the shooting, a panicked Adams called his mother.

“He said, ‘Ma, come get me. They just shot my baby,’” Lawanda McMullen told the Sun-Times.

Authorities put the girl in the back of an SUV and rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to WLS.

Her father is in stable condition, per WGN.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot called the fatal incident “unthinkable.”

“I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago’s West Side,” she wrote on Twitter. “This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children’s lives short cannot go on.”

Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related, WGN reported.

A few hours later, two people were shot in a car at a Popeyes, police said, and the two shootings may be connected, according to the Sun-Times.

Community activist Andrew Holmes is urging anyone with information to contact police.

“If you have any kids, have you ever taken your kids to McDonald’s to eat? You pumped six bullets into that baby,” he said, per WGN. “It don’t make you a man, or a gangster, something is wrong with you.”

Tawny McMullen, Jaslyn’s aunt, is pleading for gun violence to stop.

“Please put the guns down,” she told WLS. “My eight-year-old baby says she doesn’t want to go out and play because she is scared that she is going to be shot.”

The shooting is under investigation. No one has been arrested, according to the outlet.

