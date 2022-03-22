7-year-old girl grazed by bullet in daylight shooting in Coney Island

A 7-year-old girl was grazed in the stomach by a stray bullet during a daylight shooting in Coney Island Monday, police said.

The child and her 28-year-old mom were standing on the corner of W. 30th St. and Surf Ave. just after 3 p.m. when they heard shots ring out.

The mom and young daughter fled into their nearby apartment building and went about their day after the close call.

Two hours later, however, the youngster complained of stomach pain and when the mom checked her out she found a graze wound to the left side of the girl’s stomach, police said.

The mom called an ambulance and the girl was taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she was in stable condition.

Police do not believe that the mother or the child were the intended targets in the shooting.

No suspects have been caught; the investigation is ongoing.