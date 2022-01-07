7-year-old girl missing after Palmetto father did not return her to mom, police say

The Palmetto Police Department is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to locate a 7-year-old girl after they say her father refused to bring her back home earlier this week.

According to Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler, Ashley Ordaz’s mother arranged for the child to spend the holidays with her father, Jesus Flores-Gonzalez. Even though the mother spoke with Flores-Gonzalez throughout the break, he failed to bring Ashley back on Monday, police say.

Flores-Gonzalez, 30, had previously agreed to bring his daughter back on that date, according to a press release. Investigators say they’re searching for Flores-Gonzalez to reunite mother and child.

According to a release, Flores-Gonzalez is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, investigators say. He is believed to be traveling in a white Ford Expedition, according to a release.

Ashely is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 52 pounds, police say. She has straight brown hair, brown eyes and has a small cut on her forehead, police say.

Anyone with information about Ashley’s or Flores-Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Palmetto Police Department at (941) 721-2000.