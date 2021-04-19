7-year-old girl shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago

CBSNews
·2 min read

A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 29-year-old father hospitalized after they were shot in a McDonald's drive-through on Chicago's West Side, CBS Chicago reports. Late Sunday, police said the shooter or shooters were still on the loose.

It was part of another gunfire-filled weekend in Chicago in which at least two people died, including the little girl, and 22 were wounded, CBS Chicago says.

The station says a Chicago police officer rushed Jaslyn Adams to a hospital after she was found in a bullet-ridden car sitting in a McDonald's drive-thru. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said Jaslyn was hit multiple times around her body. Family members said her father, Jontae Adams, 29, was also hit.

Chicago Police said he was shot in the upper body. He was taken to the same hospital as his daughter and was reported in serious condition and is expected to survive.

At least 30 shell casings surrounded the vehicle after the shooting at 4:18 p.m., CBS Chicago says. The tinted windows on one side were shot out. There were bullet holes in the frame and back window, as well.

It wasn't clear if the shooting was targeted, but authorities haven't said the public is at risk. The Chicago Sun-Times says a McDonald's employee who asked not to be identified told it two people got out of a gray car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams' car.

Family members spoke about their loss with CBS Chicago at the hospital.

"It's really emotional now for my family," said Jaslyn's aunt, Tawny McMullen. She was teary-eyed as she remembered the 7-year-old as funny and joyful.

"She was just the sweet and outgoing; really talkative; really lovable," McMullen said.

Jaslyn's grandmother says Jontae Adams called her as soon as the shooting happened, saying, "They shot my baby!"

"Y'all, please put the guns down," McMullen said. "Our kids want to play. My kids can't even go out the door because of this violence. Please put the guns down."

Relatives said it was normal outing for Jaslyn and her dad to go to McDonalds.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke out about the shooting on Twitter Sunday night, saying she was "heartbroken and angered" and calling for an end to "the epidemic of gun violence."

I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago's West Side. This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children's lives short cannot go on.

— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) April 19, 2021

ACM Awards returns to Nashville after rough year

Viola Davis: The 60 Minutes Interview

Black Americans more prone to health issues because of racism

Recommended Stories

  • Homan Square shooting leaves girl, 7, dead, man in serious condition

    A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 29-year-old man injured after a shooting in Homan Square Sunday.

  • Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

    Her grandmother and local community activists have appealed for peace and ceasefire to shootings

  • Teen girl shot in back while sitting inside Port Richmond home: Police

    Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl injured in the city's Port Richmond section on Sunday afternoon.

  • Person arrested in Wisconsin bar shooting that left 3 dead

    "We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting," the Kenosha County sheriff said.

  • Crowd gathers in Chicago to remember Adam Toledo

    The group of people planned to walk around Toledo's neighborhood near where an officer fatally shot him in March.

  • This Misconception Is Keeping Many Veterans From Buying a Home

    Home prices have risen on a national level as low mortgage rates and housing inventory have fueled buyer demand. According to Veterans United Home Loans' 2021 Veteran Homebuyer Report, 41% of veterans think they need to put down more than 20% of a home's purchase price when they close on a mortgage. With a conventional mortgage, not putting down 20% of a home's purchase price means signing up to pay private mortgage insurance, a costly premium that makes homeownership more expensive.

  • The danger of vaccine hesitancy becoming political

    Data: CDC and New York Times; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosThe counties with the most vaccine-hesitant residents generally also voted for Donald Trump in 2020 by large margins, whereas the counties with the lowest levels of hesitancy generally also had fewer Trump voters. Why it matters: Your politics don't have anything to do with whether you're vulnerable to the coronavirus if you remain unvaccinated. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn fact, many counties with high levels of vaccine hesitancy — particularly in the South — are also considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be highly socially vulnerable based on factors like poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing.Driving the news: More than half of U.S. adults have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, a remarkable milestone.But in some states, appointments are going unfilled and unused doses are starting to pile up — potentially a sign that demand is decreasing. Around one-fifth of Americans say they definitely won't get a vaccine or only will if required to, and another 17% say they want to "wait and see" before getting a shot, per KFF.The big picture: The groups most likely to say they definitely won't get a vaccine are Republicans and rural residents.But experts caution that it's important not to oversimplify the narrative. For example, many ruby-red Southern states have large Black populations as well as white Republicans. Black Americans are among the most likely groups to say they want to "wait and see" before getting the vaccine, and they may also face access barriers.Between the lines: Plenty of other American adults who haven't yet gotten their shots are planning to — they just don't feel particularly urgent about it. Others are still on the fence. Overuse of the "vaccine hesitancy" label could end up backfiring. “What I'm really worried about is building up this identity of, ‘if you're a Republican, you don’t want the vaccine.’ I think a) that’s not correct and b) it's really, really harmful,” said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.And conflating slow vaccination rates, high hesitancy rates and political leanings may paper over access issues. “It could be that people who believe in Trump and voted for Trump don’t want to get vaccinated. It could also be that those places did a lousy job making vaccines available," Jha said. What we're watching: The federal government is currently allocating vaccines to states based on population. This strategy may no longer make the most sense, although vaccine supply is likely not going to be a problem in any state in the near-term future.“Right now, some states need more vaccines, and other states need more help with getting the vaccines they have out. In two weeks every state will need help getting the vaccines they have out," Jha said. “By early May, the eager crowd will be done everywhere. I would say the federal government should start to help states solve that," he added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 4 of the victims in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting were members of the Sikh community

    Eight victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Thursday night after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

  • Two men killed in Tesla car crash 'without driver' in seat

    One victim was found in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back after the accident in Texas.

  • Residents evacuated as mountain fire spreads in Cape Town

    Residents are being evacuated from Cape Town neighborhoods Monday as a wildfire spreading on the slopes of the city's famed Table Mountain was fanned by strong winds overnight and houses came under threat. The man was arrested Sunday night after witnesses reported seeing three people moving through flames on the mountain slopes setting more fires, Cape Town safety and security official JP Smith told The Associated Press. More than 250 city and volunteer firefighters have been deployed to battle the fire that has already damaged parts of the University of Cape Town, including the library, a historic windmill, and a restaurant near a memorial for Cecil Rhodes.

  • Chicago's Little Village divided over police shooting of 13-year-old

    Video of Chicago police officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo fuels peaceful protests.

  • Five people shot in Louisiana incident; 3rd U.S. multiple shooting in one day

    In a briefing to local news outlets, police said they were in the first stages of investigating the incident, without confirming the number of people admitted to hospital nor their condition. "We responded this evening to a traffic congestion and during that congestion, numerous shots were fired," the spokesman said. One victim was shot in the head, while another suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to local news outlet Love Shreveport-Bossier.

  • George Floyd news – live: Minneapolis braces for Derek Chauvin trial verdict as closing arguments to begin

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Woman shot 5 times in West Philadelphia

    Police are investigating after a woman was shot five times early Sunday morning in West Philadelphia.

  • Britain's M&S to boost online capacity with second warehouse

    British retailer Marks & Spencer will increase its online capacity by building a new automated online warehouse in its existing distribution centre in Bradford, northern England, it said on Monday. M&S said the expansion would create 300 new jobs. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend towards more digital shopping, with M&S's online sales growing 34% in the first half of its 2020-21 year.

  • Rape victim’s murder jury foreman was just 18: ‘I’ve grown some humanity since then’

    “A lot of things weren’t included that were pretty fundamental.”

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Raúl Castro steps down as Cuban Communist Party leader

    His resignation ends his family's six-decade hold on power in Cuba.

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers