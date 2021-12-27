7-year-old girl shot, killed while riding in car with her mom in New Orleans, police say

Police are searching for a shooter after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed while riding in a car with her mom and sibling in Algiers, Louisiana, the New Orleans police department said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Hendee Street, according to the incident statement. Gretna Police contacted the New Orleans Police Department around 8:43 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, about a vehicle that was shot at in the intersection.

“A 7-year-old juvenile female in the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound(s) and was transported to a local hospital, where she was later declared deceased. No other injuries were reported,” police said.

The girl was traveling with her mother and sibling in the car, the New Orleans Police Department told WDSU, and was struck by gunfire.

According to WDSU, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In the meantime, police are asking citizens to come forward if they know anything about the crime. The investigation is ongoing, according to WWL.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during a news conference that the mother was driving through the intersection when she heard gunfire, and her 7-year-old daughter sustained a gunshot wound to the back, according to FOX8.

“This is very disheartening, we can only imagine what this family is going through right now, ‘‘ Ferguson said. “Someone does know something, no matter how they might think it might be. A very tragic, horrible incident happened here tonight. Help bring some relief to this family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111, according to police.

