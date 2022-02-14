7-year-old girl slips under safety bar, falls from gondola ride at Florida State Fair

A young girl fell from the gondola ride at the Florida State Fair Saturday night.

Three members of the same family, all under the age of 10, were riding the gondola across the fairgrounds around 8:40 p.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The 7-year-old girl slipped under the safety bar and fell 35 to 40 feet onto a grassy area.

The girl was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a possible broken wrist.

Detectives determined the incident to be an accident.

The ride was shut down for a time before resuming operation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has been involved in the potential hazards associated with amusement park rides since its creation in 1973.

Statistics compiled by Safety Commission indicate that approximately 10 deaths occur every year which are associated with amusement rides at permanent amusement parks and traveling carnivals. There are an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 injuries every year on rides.

In 1977, the commission filed suit against the Chance Manufacturing Co. of Wichita, Kansas, the manufacturer of a ride called the "Zipper." Over a four-year period prior to 1977, four people had been killed in four separate accidents when the locking mechanism on the Zipper's door failed, causing the door to open in mid-air. The case was settled out of court.

In August 1980, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued formal complaints involving amusement ride accidents at three amusement parks in Texas, California and Illinois.

At the State Fair of Texas in 1979, a Skyride accident resulted in the death of one man and injuries to 17 others when two of the Skyride's gondolas fell approximately 70 feet onto the midway area of the state fair.

Another complaint against the Marriott Corporation follows an accident on March 1980, in which a 14-year-old boy was killed and eight other persons injured when two cars of the Willard's Whizzer collided at the Great America park in Santa Clara, California.

In 2016, a 10-year-old boy was decapitated when going down the world's tallest waterslide at the Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts and its park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The 168-foot slide was later demolished.

In 2017, one person was killed and 7 injured when a ride at the Ohio State Fair broke apart. Some of the victims were thrown from the Fire Ball ride.

In May 1984, eight teenagers were killed at Six Flags Great Adventure when a 14-year-old boy with a lighter walked into the Haunted Castle eight teenagers were killed at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Within an hour, the attraction was left in smoldering ruins, making it one of the nation's deadliest amusement park tragedies.

