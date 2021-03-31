7-year-old girl struck by stray bullet during gunfight in parking lot, CMPD says

A 7-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital late Tuesday with serious injuries after being struck by a stray bullet fired among a group of people involved in a gunfight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

The identity of the girl and extent of her injuries have not been released.

Investigators say the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Marble Street in northwest Charlotte. The neighborhood is north of the intersection of Freedom Drive and Interstate 77, and includes a mix of single family homes and town homes.

“The initial investigation indicates that unknown suspect(s) were shooting at each other in the apartment complex parking lot,” CMPD said in a news release.

“At least one of the rounds struck a 7 year-old female victim.”

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said. An update on her condition was not provided Wednesday.

CMPD has not said if they have suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.