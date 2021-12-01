7-year-old girl summits Grand Teton

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A young girl summited Grand Teton, a nearly 14,000-foot peak in Wyoming, following in her parents' rock climbing footsteps. Lilia Luciano shares more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories