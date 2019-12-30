A 19-year-old boy shot, a 7-year-old girl injured in Little Haiti, officials say

A 19-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl were taken to Ryder Trauma Center after a Monday afternoon shooting, Miami Fire Rescue said.

Miami police said they received a ShotSpotter alert of a shooting in the 7700 block of Northwest Second Court around 12:32 p.m.. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.

“He was accompanied by a female juvenile,” an email from Miami police said. “She was not struck by gunfire but received minor injuries as a result of the shooting.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

