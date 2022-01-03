7-year-old New Hampshire girl reported missing two years after she was last seen

A 7-year-old girl last seen in October 2019 has finally been reported missing under what police have called “concerning” circumstances.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, more than two years ago, according to the Manchester Police Department.

“The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated,” the department said in a statement.

Officials have been stingy on details, including who finally reported Harmony missing, but said detectives are working “non-stop” with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“For us to have a two-year delay, that is extremely concerning,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said at a press conference Friday. “That’s not something that happens to us on a regular basis. It doesn’t happen every day.”

Detectives have spoken to members of Harmony’s family, Aldenberg said, but again gave no details.

Harmony is listed at 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561 or the anonymous CrimeLine tip line at 603-624-4040.