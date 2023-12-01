7-year-old killed as driver fleeing burglary crashes car, Florida cops say. He’s indicted

A driver involved in a deadly crash that killed a 7-year-old boy has been indicted on six charges, including first-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter, after he was accused of causing the crash while fleeing a burglary, Florida court documents show.

Marcus Antone Williams, 38, was spotted digging through a white pickup truck on the morning of Oct. 5 by the brother-in-law of the truck’s owner, according to an arrest affidavit from the Apopka Police Department.

The man told his brother-in-law, who was just down the street, that he saw someone going through his truck and they both started to walk back toward Williams, police said.

Williams stepped back from the truck and jumped into the driver’s seat of a black Infiniti parked beside him, then sped off, according to the affidavit.

The man’s brother-in-law got into a vehicle and started following Williams, hoping to get his license plate number while another family member called police, court documents said.

Williams started driving erratically, police said, speeding at 80 mph in a 30-mph zone, and driving into the oncoming lane of traffic.

At one point, Williams drove through a stop sign “during (his) escape from committing the burglary,” police said in the affidavit.

The brother-in-law, in a car following Williams, then saw “a puff of smoke” at an intersection and saw the Infiniti had crashed into another vehicle, court documents said.

At the intersection, 26-year-old Victoria Ramos Lopez was driving her two children, ages 6 and 7, to school when she pulled out into the street after stopping at a stop sign, police said.

Williams crashed into the front driver’s side of Ramos Lopez’s vehicle, police said in the affidavit, pushing the vehicle 275 feet.

Her 7-year-old son, identified in court documents as Jayden Miranda Ramos, was sitting in the front passenger seat when the crash occurred, police said.

Jayden stepped out of the vehicle when it came to a stop, took one step and then collapsed, according to the affidavit.

He was declared dead at the hospital, police said.

Ramos Lopez, her other child, and Williams were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the affidavit.

One month after the crash, on Nov. 7, Williams was indicted on six charges including capital first-degree murder, vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing serious bodily injury or death, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and attaching a license plate or validation sticker to an unassigned vehicle, according to the indictment.

Williams has a history of previous felony charges, beginning in 2018 and including grand theft, burglary with assault or battery, drug possession, petit theft, robbery and resisting arrest, court records show.

Williams is set to go to trial on March 18, 2024, according to court records.

Apopka is about 20 miles northwest of Orlando.

