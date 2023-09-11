A year after 7-year-old killed by Fresno arson fire, police have not made an arrest

Fourteen months after a 7-year-old died in a suspected arson fire in Fresno, police say they are still looking for information that could help them close the case.

Isaac Villegas was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of the home after the fire that investigators have said was purposely set ablaze at the front and rear exits about 4:30 a.m. on July 6, 2022.

Three adults and two children escaped the fire that killed Isaac, officials have said. One of them, a 13-year-old, was injured jumping from the second story to escape the fire near College and McKenzie avenues north of downtown.

“We do have some leads,” Chief Paco Balderrama said during an update Monday. “We are getting close, but we need some more.”

Ten billboards seeking information are set to go up around Fresno offering a $12,500 reward from Crime Stoppers.

Isaac Vallejo, 7, was killed July 6, 2022, in a fire set by an arsonist at the child’s home in Fresno, according to police.

Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and may result in a reward, according to President Dale Mendoza.

“All we want to know is the tips and we will forward them on,” he said, “so we can solve this case and get some justice for this family and our little Isaac.”

At a vigil for Isaac the week that he died, his family called for the community’s help in apprehending those responsible for the fire.

“I am please asking for our community to come forward with any information that they know, that they think they may know, so we can get justice for my nephew Isaac,” his aunt said.

Anyone with information on the case (Case No. 2207060146) was asked by Fresno Police Department to call Detective Ben Barnes at 559-621-2421 or Detective Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

An empty lot sits Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, where the home burned and 7-year-old Isaac Villegas died at 423 N. College Ave. in Fresno.

A home burns near College and McKenzie avenues in a neighborhood north of downtown Fresno on July 6, 2022, police said. A 7-year-old was killed in the arson fire.

Family of 7-year-old Isaac Vallejo remembers him during a vigil on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Vallejo was killed in a house fire that was started by someone who poured an accelerant at both front and back doors of the home.

An early morning fire Wednesday, July 6, 2022, killed a child and injured at least one other person in central Fresno, according to a battalion chief.