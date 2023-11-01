7-year-old sat alone outside bar at 3 a.m. as mom partied for hours, Florida cops say

A mom is facing child neglect accusations after she left her 7-year-old daughter sitting alone for hours in the parking lot of a Florida bar, police say.

It happened Sunday, Oct. 29, at The Perfect Spot near the DeLand Municipal Airport, according to a news release. DeLand is about 40 miles northeast of Orlando.

“At 2:58 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to The Perfect Spot bar ... after the girl walked up to the bar looking for her mom,” DeLand Police Department officials said.

“During the investigation, it was learned the child was left in an unlocked car, which was turned off, in a dark parking lot with no lights. An officer stayed with the child while other officers began a search for (her mom), which was met with negative results.“

A police K9 was brought in to help track the 35-year-old woman, officials said.

At around 6:30 a.m Sunday, she returned to the vehicle on foot, “covered in dirt, swaying with movements and ... missing her shoes,” police said. She also exhibited “slurred speech patterns and body movements were consistent with an individual under the influence,” police said.

Investigators did not say how long the girl is believed to have waited in the parking lot. The Perfect Spot closes at 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to Menuguide.com.

Officers report the woman expressed surprise when told the time and explained she intended “to be away for 10 minutes.”

She was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm, and the girl was placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, officials said.

Boy was in room as mom had drug-fueled sex with 2 men and one died, Florida cops say

Couple’s ‘brutal pattern’ of child torture included boy kept in cage, Florida cops say

Mom accused of strangling her 13-year-old son to death in bed, Florida sheriff says