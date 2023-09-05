7-year-old shot, killed by father at DeKalb gas station, police say

A 7-year-old boy is dead after DeKalb County police said he was shot by his father at a gas station.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, DeKalb County police responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia.

When police arrived, they found the 7-year-old dead at the gas station. After an investigation, police arrested the child’s father, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty.

Daugherty was arrested and booked into DeKalb County Jail.

Daugherty was charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count of second-degree murder.

Police are continuing to investigate.

