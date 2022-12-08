7-year-old shot while in bedroom, Wisconsin cops say. His home may have been targeted

A 7-year-old boy was sitting in his bedroom when he was shot in the leg, according to local news outlets. Police believe his Wisconsin home might have been targeted.

The Milwaukee Police Department was called to the residential shooting at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a news release.

The child was taken to a hospital with “non-fatal injuries,” police said.

The boy’s parents were both in the home when their son was shot, WISN reported.

An early investigation into the shooting found that the boy’s home might have been targeted, Captain Warren E. Allen told TMJ, rather than hit by a stray bullet.

A motive was not known as of early Dec. 8, according to CBS58.

Investigators have not identified any suspects, according to the news release.

