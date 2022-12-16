7-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver after exiting school bus near Excelsior Springs

A 7-year-old elementary school student was taken to the hospital with injuries Thursday afternoon after being struck near Excelsior Springs by the driver of a small pickup who fled the crash scene, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was leaving the school bus when he was struck, said Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department. He was being treated Thursday for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening and was “alert at the scene,” Boyd said in a statement.

The crash occurred around 4:21 p.m. in the 24600 block of West 92 Highway.

Clay County deputies were searching for a late 1990s or early 2000s Chevrolet S-10 pickup with a rear bumper or undercarriage that was hanging down. It was last seen heading north onto 69 Highway from 92 Highway, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies were asking the community for help in locating the vehicle and its driver, including by asking local homeowners to provide any private surveillance footage they might have of the crash.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who sees the vehicle to call the department at 816-407-3700.

The hit-and-run crash on Thursday was the second reported incident involving an elementary school student in the Kansas City area.

Around 4 p.m., Independence police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Dover Drive, where a vehicle struck a child and fled, said Officer Jack Taylor, a department spokesman. That child was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle in that case was described by police as a black four-door sedan. Police asked anyone with information in that case to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.