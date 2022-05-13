7-year-old stuck in school bus door was dragged nearly 600 feet, Maine cops say

A 7-year-old boy whose backpack got caught in the door of a school bus was dragged for nearly 600 feet before the driver noticed, according to Maine police.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, which occurred in Buxton, about 15 miles west of Portland.

Buxton police said the boy was exiting the school bus around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, when his backpack became stuck as the door closed. The 63-year-old operator of the bus drove about 573 feet at a low speed and dragged the boy alongside the bus before he stopped, police said.

The boy, a kindergartner at Buxton Center Elementary School, “suffered skin abrasions” during the incident, the Portland Press Herald reported. His mother ran alongside the bus trying to get the driver to stop, according to the publication.

The other 29 students on the bus were uninjured and were transferred to another bus, Buxton police said. The department will conduct an investigation, and as of Friday afternoon, no charges have been filed against the driver.

“We will follow up with our own investigation and review of safety protocols,” Maine School Administrative District 6 Superintendent Paul Penna told News Center Maine. “Obviously, this is a concern, as student safety is paramount.”

Penna told WMTW the elementary school’s principal, Craig Pendleton, would ride the bus on Friday with students.

