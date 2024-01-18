A 7-year-old student uses his wheelchair to help clear snow at his Suamico school

SUAMICO, WI (WFRV) – Folks at Bay Harbor Elementary School still can’t believe how Nolan Ferguson, 7, took a little shovel and became a human snow plow with his wheelchair.

Nolan’s precision handling made the heavy snowfall child’s play.

“He was moving snowbanks,” recalled his principal, Tony Ebeling, who helped create the makeshift plow. “Nolan was doing all sorts of things out there.”

It’s always been important for students and staff alike to make sure that the mobility Nolan’s wheelchair provides doesn’t get bogged down in bad weather.

They look for opportunities year-round to help students feel included without taking away their independence.

And the recent record snowfall created the perfect storm.

“Nolan was pretty excited when I came out in the lunch room with the plow for his wheelchair, explained Ebeling. He shortened the handle of a plastic shovel so it could be fitted onto Nolan’s motorized and battery-powered wheelchair. “I said, Nolan, we’re going to plow today. And he forgot he had to eat. He was ready to get right to work.”

On days when it’s too cold to stay outside for very long, Nolan practices his skills.

Sometimes, it can be a bumpy ride, but he is fastened in tight and shows an ability to handle the wheelchair that goes well beyond his young years.

Besides, Nolan says, “It’s fun!”

A lesson in inclusion and independence in a “Positively Wisconsin” story that’s far from over.

“The kids are very excited,” the principal added. “Moving forward, the kids are going to be more involved, and we’ve got some ideas to make the plow better.”

