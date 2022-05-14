7-year-old takes SUV for joyride, crashes in Butler County

A 7-year-old took his family’s car and crashed it on a busy Middletown street Thursday morning.

The boy was driving alone in an SUV on Roosevelt Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. when he crossed over the median, hit the guardrail and crashed into a parked jeep, according to Middletown police.

The driver of the Jeep told police he saw a car coming towards his when he noticed it was a very young boy driving, according to our news partners at WCPO.

He was able to put his car in park and get out.

After the crash, the man and others got the boy out of the SUV and put it in park until police arrived.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The boy’s parents told police in an interview that they thought their son was at home and did not know the car was missing.



