7-year-old Whitney Point student, mother found dead in Lisle home: What we know

New York State Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday in the Town of Lisle and made a gruesome discovery.

State police initially reported responding shortly after 3 p.m. to an address on Popple Hill Road and discovering two bodies on the property, a 36-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son.

Troopers later said they believe the woman intentionally caused the death of her son before taking her own life.

Troopers say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. They did not release the names of the victims or any other information about the investigation.

The Whitney Point Central School District posted a message on its website Wednesday mourning the loss of two members of the school community.

The message from Superintendent Jo-Ann Sexton didn't mention names, but state police confirmed she was referring to the victims in the case they investigated.

"This news has left our close-knit community in shock and grief-stricken," Sexton wrote. "Our thoughts and condolences are with those impacted as they navigate through this unimaginable tragedy involving a student and an employee in our school district."

