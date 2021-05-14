7 Palestinians killed in the West Bank after clashes with Israeli forces, officials say

Michelle Mark
·1 min read
west bank clashes
Palestinian protestors throw back a teargas canister during clashes with Israeli troops at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, May 14, 2021. Associated Press/Majdi Mohammed

  • Seven Palestinians were reportedly killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces on Friday.

  • Five of the deaths were connected to stone-throwing clashes, while a sixth person had attempted to stab an Israeli soldier.

  • The news comes after five days of conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Seven people were reportedly killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces as clashes continue, Palestinian and Israeli officials told the Associated Press.

The Palestinian health ministry said Friday that Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in the West Bank after stone-throwing clashes, according to AP.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 100 Palestinians were injured in the incident, mostly due to live fire, the AP reported.

A sixth was reportedly killed in Nablus and a seventh person was confirmed dead in the West Bank by Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

The Israeli army said the victim had attempted to stab an Israeli soldier.

The rising death toll comes after five days of a rapidly escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has so far killed 119 Palestinians and eight Israelis.

Also on Friday, Israel ramped up its attacks, unleashing a 40-minute barrage on Gaza using artillery fire and air strikes, Reuters reported.

The move was reportedly designed to target militant tunnels, but Gaza health officials reported that a mother and her three children were among the 13 Palestinians killed.

Read the original article on Business Insider

