7 people arrested, 16 others wanted in Times Square stabbing of teen: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police are searching for 16 suspects who may be involved in the stabbing of a teenager in Times Square Thursday, according to the NYPD.

A 17-year-old was stabbed in the neck near 42nd Street and 7th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m., according to authorities. Police arrested seven people in connection to the stabbing.

The stabbing happened steps away from where two NYPD officers were assaulted last month, outside of a migrant center. Sources told PIX11 News the stabbing victim might be a migrant.

The teenager was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Police responded to another call, at the corner of 1501 Broadway, just two hours after the stabbing. Officers found a man on the ground, bleeding from his head in front of the Hard Rock Cafe, according to authorities.

Mounted units were called in to help secure the area, which was flooded with tourists, police said. Officers arrested three men at the scene.

A witness told PIX11 News the victim was antagonizing people prior to being attacked. The NYPD has not confirmed a motive for the assault.

The man who was attacked was upright and conscious when he was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

