7 people arrested in House Office linked to CBS' Colbert show
A person familiar to the arrests told the Associated Press that they identified themselves as being affiliated with the show.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t always plan on going into politics. Though his father, Pierre Trudeau, was prime minister of Canada for 15 years, the younger Trudeau started his career as a schoolteacher. Yahoo’s international news team explains how a family tragedy changed the course of Trudeau’s life and led him to become one of the most popular politicians in Canada — and the world, for that matter.
Seven crew members of the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" have been arrested in Washington D.C. by US Capitol Police. The crew was taping a segment with Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff.
Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson accused CBS host Stephen Colbert’s production crew of committing “insurrection.” “Last night, producers from Stephen Colbert’s show on CBS committed insurrection at the United States Capitol,” Carlson said, referring to the producers’ unescorted entrance into a House office building authorized by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). The comments were made in…
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement Thursday evening in his 2023 bid for governor, offering […] The post Trump endorses Daniel Cameron’s bid for governor in Kentucky￼ appeared first on TheGrio.
Sydney Sweeney, along with the rest of us, saw her character Cassie take an emotional turn in the second season of HBO’s hit Euphoria. From embarking on a secret relationship with her best friend Maddy’s ex-boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi) to a chaotic end of Maddy’s birthday party, Cassie is front and center this season and, […]
When a plane went down into Lady Bird Lake in Austin, a nearby paddleboarder jumped into action, rescuing the pilot.
A paddleboarder managed to rescue a game warden pilot on Thursday after the small plane he was in crashed in Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, officials said.
The U.S. Capitol Police arrested seven people who work for CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for allegedly illegally entering a U.S. House of Representatives office building on Thursday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is escalating his feud with the White House over the COVID-19 response as he positions himself for a possible presidential campaign in 2024. DeSantis has been taking heat for his decision not to preorder from the federal government COVID-19 vaccines for infants and young kids. The White House initially made…
Staffers for CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" were detained by Capitol Police after recording interviews on the same day as one of the Jan. 6 hearings.
The con-artists often travel from state-to-state scamming innocent victims, experts said.
The pilot was taken to a hospital with “potentially serious injuries,” authorities said.
"This is a flat out lie. Literally just made up. Zero about my job has changed since I got to WaPo," the reporter says in a tweet
Despite millions in funding, a lack of affordable housing in the area has left Oasis Mobile Home Park residents wondering when they'll be able to move
The two engaged in their usual heated debate at a Senate HELP Committee hearing on Thursday.
Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with Washington, a treaty ally, and Beijing, which continues its assertive stance in claiming almost all of the South China Sea. He will also have to contend with a decades-long insurgency by Maoist rebels and the ongoing threat from violent Muslim extremism in the volatile southern Philippines.
It is unknown when the seven were released, though it's presumed they were let go that same evening.
NewsmaxFormer President Donald Trump lashed out at Mike Pence on Friday for not having the “courage” to overthrow President Joe Biden’s election victory—just a day after the Jan. 6 committee hailed the ex-veep as a hero for not participating in Trump’s failed coup attempt.Additionally, the twice-impeached ex-president denied that he ever called Pence a “wimp” for not going along with his crazy theory to steal the 2020 election. At the same time, though, Trump repeatedly called Pence a “human con
Langston was found in possession of a machine gun and a Glock .40 caliber firearm equipped with a machine gun conversion device, according to his indictment.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a vocal critic of former President Trump, said that some churches have changed from institutions that worshiped God to institutions that worshipped Trump. Kinzinger, who is one of only two Republicans sitting on the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, tweeted a video clip of remarks that he made…