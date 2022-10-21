7 people die in a fire at an apartment complex in Hartland; a criminal investigation is underway

A fire in the village of Hartland killed seven people early Friday morning.

The fire took place at a four-family apartment building on Mansfield Court in the village, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said during a news conference at the scene. A report of a fire came in early Friday morning. Upon arrival, the Hartland Police Department and Fire Department helped evacuate individuals from inside the actively burning building and from balconies.

A total of 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded with mutual aid. No victims' ages or any other information was able to be provided at the news conference around 10 a.m. Friday.

"This is a tragic incident for the community and for the first responders involved," Misko said. "We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families and refrain from visiting or coming to the immediate area."

Misko added that a criminal investigation is underway but was unable to confirm if investigators believe the fire was set intentionally or maliciously. The investigation is being handled by the Hartland Police Department with assistance from the State Crime Lab, the state Fire Marshal's Office through the Division of Criminal Investigations, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and several other local police departments. The Hartland Fire Department is also on scene to assist the investigation and help secure the building.

"Unfortunately, this is still a very active and dynamic investigation," Misko said. "We’re still learning a lot of information as we work through and we will be back at a later time to update you."

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fatal fire at Hartland apartment complex kills 7