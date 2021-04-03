7 people died in the UK from blood clots after getting AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Anna Medaris Miller
·2 min read
AstraZeneca vaccine
A vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP

  • Seven people have died from blood clots after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, UK regulators said.

  • A total of 30 blood clots possibly linked to the vaccine have been reported in the UK.

  • The UK's drug regulator maintains the benefits of the shots outweigh the risks.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Seven people have died from blood clots after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The agency on Thursday reported 25 new cases of rare blood clots possibly linked to the vaccine, bringing the total number of cases to 30, but did not indicate how many, if any, people had died. MHRA has not received clotting reports following the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine, it said in its Thursday report.

It's still unclear if the AstraZeneca vaccine is causing the blood clots, or if it's just a coincidence.

MHRA maintains the shots are safe. Seven deaths out of more than 18 million AstraZeneca doses delivered by March 24 still means that adverse outcome possibly related to the shot is extremely rare.

"The benefits … in preventing Covid-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh any risks and the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so," Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA, told the BBC.

Many countries have resumed use of AstraZeneca's vaccine

In March, more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, temporarily suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine's rollout due to concerns about its possible link to the rare blood clots, Insider's Barnaby Lane reported.

Many resumed or partially resumed its use after the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization emphasized its safety.

"The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of side effects," the European Medicines Agency said in a press briefing March 31, echoing what the regulator said in the weeks prior.

As Insider's Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce previously reported, the EMA said an expert panel including hematologists, neurologists, and epidemiologists could not identify any specific risk factors including age, gender, or previous medical disorder that raised some people's risk of "these very rare events."

While there are some theories as to why a vaccine could lead to blood clots, none have been proven in this case, EMA said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • OneWeb, a new satellite company from the UK, is going head-to-head with SpaceX's Starlink to provide a global space broadband service

    OneWeb exec Chris McLaughlin told Insider the number of satellites Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos want to launch in orbit is an issue.

  • Seeing Sugar Daddies Prowl NYU Inspired Emma Seligman to Make the Darkly Feminist Comedy ‘Shiva Baby’

    Fresh out of NYU, Seligman tells IndieWire how she explored bisexuality, sex work, and empowerment from a darkly funny Jewish lens in her impressive first feature.

  • Pandemic poised to surge again in California's Silicon Valley tech hub

    A California community that has been a bellwether of the coronavirus pandemic's rampage across the United States warned on Thursday that the number of cases of more contagious COVID-19 variants is increasing to worrisome levels. "The region's progress in curbing the pandemic remains precarious," the health department in Santa Clara County, home to California's Silicon Valley, said. The situation in Santa Clara, which was home to an early surge of coronavirus in California last year and the nation's first death from COVID-19, offers a window into the pandemic's progress across the wider United States.

  • 22 stars you might not know were almost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

    While it might seem like it was easy to find the perfect actors to play our favorite heroes, it wasn't. There are plenty of actors who almost made it into the MCU instead.

  • Millie Bobby Brown Says She’s Never Seen a Marvel or Harry Potter Movie

    "I'm doing that stuff already. I want to see something that's real."

  • ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Earns $11 Million on Friday, Stomps Towards $45 Million-Plus Box Office Launch

    Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla vs. Kong” has provided a king-sized boost to the box office recovery effort, earning $11.6 million from 3,064 locations on Friday. Combined with the $16.3 million earned on Wednesday and Thursday, the Legendary MonsterVerse installment has earned $27.9 million so far in North America and is set for an estimated $45 million-plus five-day launch. That result is by far the largest opening weekend for a North American release since the start of the pandemic, topping the $20.2 million Labor Day weekend opening of “Tenet.” Despite the film’s availability on HBO Max, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has provided theaters with a major blockbuster designed for the big screen at a time when audiences are regaining confidence in going to movie theaters with the growing availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. Regal Cinemas has responded to the film’s arrival by beginning the reopening process for its nationwide circuit, joining AMC and Cinemark to bring the amount of reopened theaters in the U.S. to over 90%, though Canada lags behind with about 25% of its theaters open. Also Read: As US Movie Theaters Reopen, Overseas Shutdowns Could Stall Box Office Recovery Reception for “Godzilla vs. Kong” has also been strong, with critics giving the film a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes while audiences gave the film a 94% RT score and an A in CinemaScore exit polls. That’s a significant improvement over the film’s 2019 predecessor, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” which got a 42% critics RT score and a B+ on CinemaScore. Adam Wingard directed the film, which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. For the three-day Easter weekend period, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is estimated to account for over 70% of overall revenue, with Universal’s “Nobody” in a distant second with $2.7 million, a 59% drop from the film’s $6.8 million opening weekend. With two well-received action films now in theaters and “Mortal Kombat” set to be released in three weeks, distribution execs and industry analysts will be looking at how these films perform over the course of April and May to gauge how much interest there is in these films among casual audiences even with COVID-19 still being present throughout the country. While 30% of Americans are at least partially vaccinated and health officials are expected to rapidly ramp up vaccine availability this month, the CDC has warned that the U.S. could see another large surge in infections if the public does not continue to adhere to social distancing and the vaccine distribution cannot outpace the spread of more infections versions of the virus. Also Read: The Plot of 'Godzilla vs Kong' Explained For now, the theater reopening process is moving forward with industry-standard safety protocols in place, including renovated air filtration systems, at least six feet of distance between audience groups, and a 25% audience capacity limit in several major cities, including New York. In San Francisco, infection rates have lowered enough that theaters have been allowed to increase that capacity limit to 50%, with Los Angeles being permitted to do the same starting on Monday. Read original story ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Earns $11 Million on Friday, Stomps Towards $45 Million-Plus Box Office Launch At TheWrap

  • Sen. Cruz: Border crisis result of 3 decisions Biden made in his first week as president

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argues President Biden 'caused the border crisis we are seeing right now' with his immigration actions.

  • 'AstraZeneca? Non, merci' – sceptical Parisians decline offer of immediate Covid jabs

    Two Parisian municipal employees approach a middle-aged woman in a run-down district of the capital's eastern 20th arrondissement. "Good afternoon Madame, are you over 55? Would you like a vaccine?" "Which vaccine?" the woman asks, cocking an eyebrow. "AstraZeneca." "Non, merci." Paris town hall has launched an operation to convince residents in "popular districts" to get instant vaccinations in temporary centres by knocking on their doors or stopping them in the street, markets or parks. But the offer of a jab without the rigmarole of an appointment is proving an uphill struggle due to deep French distrust of AstraZeneca vaccine – the only one on offer in the "aller vers" (go towards) campaign.

  • Fearing disaster near phosphate plant, Manatee County orders evacuation

    PALMETTO — Manatee County officials told people who live around an old phosphate plant property to evacuate Friday due to fears that a leak in a large reservoir of wastewater could cause a collapse and sudden flood. “What has been occurring in the past 12 hours is there are a number of small breaches in addition to what we believe is a significant leak at the bottom of the retention pond,” ...

  • What you should eat to get fit in time for the summer, according to nutrition experts

    Take advantage of fresh veggie season, use salad dressing and seasoning to make produce more flavorful, and limit alcohol, experts say.

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing COVID-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months. The shot also showed early signs of preventing disease in a small subset of study volunteers in South Africa, where a concerning new variant called B.1.351 is circulating. Although lower than the stunning 95% efficacy result reported from its 44,000-person clinical trial in November, overall efficacy of 91.3% shows the vaccine to be a powerful tool against an evolving virus.

  • These semiconductor stocks might benefit the most from Biden’s spending plan

    The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 2.4% on March 31, with all 30 its components showing gains for the session. In February, the Semiconductor Industry Association’s (SIA) board of directors, which includes CEOs or senior executives of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Intel Corp. (INTC) Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) and others, sent a letter to Biden.

  • South Korean foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

    South Korea’s foreign minister met his Chinese counterpart in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen on Saturday, as Seoul seeks to improve ties with its top trading partner even as U.S.-China relations remain strained. Ahead of the trip, South Korea's newly appointed Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told reporters that he expected North Korea to be a key issue in talks with Wang Yi. In his opening statement, Wang said China and South Korea will “seek a process for a political resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue,” as part of pursuing policies for permanent peace amid North Korea's nuclear standoff with Washington.

  • 'Mommy, I Have Bad News': For Child Migrants, Mexico Can Be the End of the Road

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — The children tumbled out of a white van, dazed and tired, rubbing sleep from their eyes. They had been on their way north, traveling without their parents, hoping to cross the border into the United States. They never made it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Detained by Mexican immigration officers, they were brought to a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, marched in single file and lined up against a wall for processing. For them, this facility about 1 mile from the border is the closest they will get to the United States. “‘Mommy, I have bad news for you,’” one of the girls at the shelter, Elizabeth, 13, from Honduras, recalled telling her mother on the phone. “‘Don’t cry, but Mexican immigration caught me.’” The children are part of a growing wave of migrants hoping to find a way into the United States. If they make it across the border, they can try to present their case to U.S. authorities, go to school and one day find work and help relatives back home. Some can reunite with parents waiting there. But for those caught before crossing the border, the long road north ends in Mexico. If they are from elsewhere in the country, as a growing number are because of the economic toll of the pandemic, they can be picked up by a relative and taken home. But most of them are from Central America, propelled north by a life made unsustainable by poverty, violence, natural disasters and the pandemic, and encouraged by the Biden administration’s promise to take a more generous approach to immigration. They will wait in shelters in Mexico, often for months, for arrangements to be made. Then, they will be deported. The journey north is not an easy one and the children who brave it have to grow up fast. At the shelter, most of them are teenagers, but some are as young as 5. Traveling alone, without parents — in groups of children, or with a relative or a family friend — they may run into criminal networks that often take advantage of migrants, and into border officers determined to stop them. But they keep trying, by the thousands. “There is a big flow, for economic reasons, and it will not stop until people’s lives in these countries improve,” said José Alfredo Villa, director of the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez. In 2018, 1,318 children were admitted into shelters for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, local authorities said. By 2019, the number of admissions had grown to 1,510 children, though it dipped to 928 last year because of the pandemic. But in the first 2 1/2 months of this year, the number has soared to 572 — a rate that, if kept up for the rest of the year, would far surpass 2019, the highest year on record. When children enter the shelter, their schooling stops, the staff unable to provide classes for so many children coming from different countries and different educational backgrounds. Instead, the children fill their days with art classes, where they often draw or paint photos of their home countries. They watch television, play in the courtyard or complete chores to help the shelter run, like laundry. The scene in Ciudad Juárez, across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, tells only one part of a larger story that is playing out all along the border’s nearly 2,000 miles. Elizabeth, the 13-year-old from Villanueva, Honduras, said that when Mexican authorities detained her in early March, she thought of her mother in Maryland and how disappointed she would be. When she called from the shelter, her mother was ecstatic at first, thinking she had crossed, Elizabeth said; then, on hearing the news, her mother burst into tears. “I told her not to cry,” Elizabeth said. “We would see each other again.” The New York Times agreed to use the middle names of all unaccompanied minors interviewed to protect their identities. Their family circumstances and the outlines of their cases were confirmed by caseworkers at the shelter who are in touch with their relatives and with authorities in their countries to arrange for their deportation. If Elizabeth had made it across the river into Texas, her life would be different now. Even if apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, she would have been released to her mother and given a court date to present her asylum case. The success of her asylum application would not be a given. In 2019, 71% of all cases involving unaccompanied minors resulted in deportation orders. But many never turn up for their hearings; they dodge authorities and slip into the population, to live lives of evasion. For the majority of children in the shelter, being caught in Mexico means only one thing: deportation to their home country in Central America. About 460 children were deported from shelters in Juárez in the first three months of the year, according to Villa, the shelter director. And they often wait for months as Mexican officials routinely struggle to gain the cooperation of Central American countries to coordinate deportations, he said. Elizabeth has no idea who will take care of her if she is sent back to Honduras. Her father walked out on the family when she was born, she said, and the grandmother she lived with is dying. When Elizabeth’s mother left in 2017, it broke her, she said. The mother had taken out loans to support Elizabeth. When loan sharks came after the family seeking repayment, she went to the United States to look for work, Elizabeth said. “When my mother left, I felt my heart left, my soul,” she said, crying. Elizabeth’s mother landed a good job in landscaping in Maryland and wanted to spare her daughter the treacherous journey to the United States. But when the grandmother’s health left her unable to care for Elizabeth, it was the girl’s turn to say goodbye. Elizabeth said she doubted whether she would ever see her grandmother again. In early March, Elizabeth made it to the Rio Grande, on Mexico’s northern border. She began wading toward Texas when local authorities caught her and pulled her out of the water. Mexican immigration officials dropped her off at the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter, which is named after an Ecuadorean girl who died by suicide at another shelter in Juárez in 2014 after being detained. She was 12, and on her way to reunite with parents who had lived in New York City since she was a toddler. In mid-March, two weeks after her arrival, Elizabeth celebrated her 13th birthday at the shelter. As shelter staff cut the cake for Elizabeth — the children are prohibited from handling sharp objects — three more children were dropped off by immigration authorities, just hours after the eight who had arrived that morning. They watched cartoons as they waited for shelter officials to register them. Elizabeth’s best friend since she arrived, Yuliana, 15, was by her side, apprehended by Mexican authorities in December when she tried to cross the border carrying her 2-year-old cousin and tugging on the hand of her 4-year-old cousin. Yuliana is from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, one of the most violence-wracked cities in the world. Both girls said they had seen a parent struggle to put food on the table before making the tough decision to migrate to the United States. And both felt that their failure to cross had upturned the tremendous expectations that had been placed on them: to reunite with a lonely parent, to work and to send money to family members left behind. For the girls, home is not a place — Honduras or the United States. Home is where their families are. That is where they want to be. “My dream is to get ahead and raise my family,” Yuliana said. “It is the first thing, to help my mother and my brothers. My family.” The day she left San Pedro Sula to join her father in Florida, she said, her mother made her promise one thing. “She asked me never to forget her,” Yuliana said. “And I answered that I could never, because I was leaving for her.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Photos: U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

    A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.

  • Spezza scores in shootout, Maple Leafs beat Jets 2-1

    Jason Spezza scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. The veteran forward corralled a rolling puck before deking Connor Hellebuyck and tucking it in the small gap between the goaltender’s outstretched pad and the post. “I just tried to make a good move and outwait him,” Spezza said.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Easter 2021: All the best sales to shop for Easter weekend

    Celebrate Easter 2021 with Easter weekend sales galore at much-loved retailers such as Anthropologie, The Home Depot, Kohl's and Nordstrom.

  • From child care to COVID, rising job market faces obstacles

    A surge in hiring in the United States last month — 916,000 added jobs, the most since August — coincides with growing confidence that a blistering pace of job growth will continue as vaccinations increase and federal aid fuels economic growth. The most optimistic economists even predict that between now and year’s end, the nation could produce as many as 10 million more jobs and restore the labor market to its pre-pandemic level. Many people who've been thrown out of the labor force remain fearful of the coronavirus and reluctant to take face-to-face service jobs.

  • Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers have signed up to voluntarily escort Asian Americans to their destination amid hate crimes

    "We need to show our humanity. We can't let people hurt our seniors, our elders," volunteer Lisa Gold told Pix11 News.