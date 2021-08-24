7 people at German university victims of apparent poisoning

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Seven people at a university in western Germany have received medical treatment after showing symptoms of poisoning, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspicions of attempted murder, authorities said Tuesday.

The employees of the Technical University in Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, experienced medical problems on Monday. Police say that milk cartons and water containers in one of the buildings on the campus appear to have been contaminated with a harmful substance between Friday and Monday. There was no immediate word on what that substance was, but the contaminated liquid was said to have a powerful smell.

Police and prosecutors said Tuesday that they had searched other university buildings as a precaution but found nothing else linked to the suspected poisoning. They also said no one else had come forward with symptoms.

They said in a statement that they are doing everything to “identify the culprit or culprit" and that, as far as they are aware, there is no longer any “acute danger.”

“We are shocked by the apparent crime that took place at our university,” the university's president, Tanja Bruehl, said in a statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN rights chief warns of abuses amid Taliban’s Afghan blitz

    The U.N. human rights chief warned Tuesday that she had received credible reports of severe abuses in areas under Taliban control in Afghanistan, including “summary executions” of civilians and security forces who had laid down their arms and restrictions on women. Michelle Bachelet urged the Human Rights Council to take “bold and vigorous action” to monitor the rights situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban’s stunning takeover raised fears that they will return the country to the brutal rule they imposed when they were last in power.

  • Hochul, NY's 1st female governor, inherits vast challenges

    Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York on Tuesday, inheriting immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction during Andrew Cuomo's distracted final months in office. Hochul, a Democrat and former member of Congress from Western New York, took the oath of office just after midnight in a brief, private event overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore. A ceremonial swearing-in was planned Tuesday morning at the New York State Capitol, with more pomp than the brief, legally required event during the night.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • The Taliban warned of 'consequences' if the US extends its military presence in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline

    The warning came hours after Biden said the US could extend the withdrawal deadline to help evacuation efforts.

  • Kansas coroner had a history of getting it wrong. And yet kept right on testifying

    Erik Mitchell’s theory about how the baby died makes no sense. Even the country’s top pediatric neurologists don’t know what he’s talking about. | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

    It means Pfizer’s shot for people 16 and older has now undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization, which allows the agency to speed the availability of medical products during public health emergencies. Under the process, the FDA waived some of its normal data requirements and procedures to make the COVID-19 vaccines available months earlier than would have been possible under normal circumstances.

  • A newlywed couple found shot to death in Utah, ending a four-day search near national park

    A missing Moab couple were found murdered with a gun after a four-day search.

  • Maid accused of mixing menstrual blood and urine into employer’s food claims trial

    A domestic helper accused of mixing her menstrual blood and urine into her former employer’s food claimed trial on Monday (23 August), with her male employer testifying that he had received messages from her ex-boyfriend allegedly alerting him to the incidents.

  • Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

    Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America.In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, ha

  • Accuser: R. Kelly Made Me Get an Abortion, Smear Myself With Feces

    Scott Olson/GettyOne of R. Kelly’s accusers broke down on the stand Monday as she gave harrowing testimony about the abuse she endured from the disgraced singer during their five-year relationship, describing how he gave her bruises during frequent spankings and even forced her to get an abortion in 2017. “He had expressed that he had still wanted me to keep my body tight and he wanted to have a family after he got rid of the rest of the girls,” the accuser, who is identified in court documents

  • Mom stabbed husband, teen and herself, Miami-Dade police say, and a baby girl died

    A 38-year-old mother stabbed her husband and teenage daughter before turning the knife on herself Monday night in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

  • Teen charged with murder after allegedly setting man on fire

    Police are trying to find the 19-year-old woman who once faced charges in a deadly shooting just last year as well.

  • Off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot at Houston restaurant

    Detective Everett Briscoe was described as a dedicated community police officer.

  • ‘This is scary.’ Woman films water rising at Tennessee home before she dies in flood

    The one-minute video was the last time friends and family heard from Linda Almond before she was swept away by floodwaters.

  • Man who tried to eat memory cards full of child porn evidence sentenced to 12 years

    When stopped by North Carolina deputies, David Sierra Orozco had more than $100,000 in cash hidden in his car.

  • A man in his 40s fell to his death at an NYC concert after he 'attempted a body flip,' police say

    Police said the man hit the ground headfirst after flipping and falling during a Dead & Company concert on Friday at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

  • NJ Towing Company Employee Calls Customer N-Word During Heated Argument

    A New Jersey towing company has lost its contract with a township after one of its employees was captured on camera calling a customer the n-word.

  • Law enforcement cracks down on prostitution on Bissonnet St.

    According to city leaders, Bissonnet between Beltway 8 and the Southwest Freeway is a known hotbed for prostitution. A new law is hoping to change that.

  • Concord police investigating 14-year-old girl's death

    "It's really hard. The hardest part is seeing her, taking her to bed and saying goodnight and then wake up the next day and she's gone," said the father of a Concord teenager, who police say may have died in an accidental overdose over the weekend.

  • Live round found next to bed of Colorado woman presumed dead

    An unused .22-caliber round was found next to the bed of a Colorado woman who disappeared last year and whose husband is charged with killing her, and a tranquilizer gun and accessories were also found in the couple's home, investigators testified Monday. Prosecutors also showed body camera footage of Barry Morphew with deputies at the couple's home on May 10, 2020, the day his wife Suzanne Morphew was reported missing by a neighbor, during the third day of a court hearing to determine if he will stand trial, The Denver Post reported. The deputies were looking for an item of Suzanne Morphew's clothing to help tracking dogs find her.