7 people indicted in 2019 cold-case murder of El Paso rapper T. Kizer Tha Dummy

A Grand Jury indicted seven people in connection with the 2019 cold-case murder of El Paso rapper T. Kizer Tha Dummy, court records show.

The seven people were each indicted Nov. 28 on charges of capital murder for retaliation and engaging in organized criminal activity, indictments filed against each defendant states.

The suspects allegedly took part in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old T. Kizer, whose real name was Terrance Lamont Kinard, near a house party on Jan. 26, 2019, at Mount Whitney Drive in Northeast El Paso.

On Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr., also known as “T.K.” or “T. Kizer,” was at a house party in the 8800 block of Mount Whitney Drive when he was fatally shot nearby.

The seven suspects arrested were:

Miguel Aquino Ferrer

Obadiah John President

Deyone Quartaril Bridges

Marcus Kaleb Moore

Juan Manuel Noria

Bryanna Lovett

Savannah Mariyah Smith

The indictments do not state what role each person allegedly played in the fatal shooting.

Each indictment only states the suspects "intentionally cause the death" of Kinard "in the course of committing or attempting to commit the offense of retaliation."

The indictments also state each suspect was a "member of a criminal street gang." The gang is not named in the indictment.

More: Family, police seek help in El Paso rap artist Terrance Kinard's unsolved homicide in 2019

Bridges and Moore were each indicted on a charge of direct activities of a street gang in connection with Kinard's death.

The mugshots of the suspects have not been released.

No further information has been released.

Texas rapper gunned down near El Paso house party

Kinard, from a military family and originally from Jacksonville, Florida, was an emerging local rap artist named T. Kizer Tha Dummy.

He attended Chapin High School in Northeast El Paso, where he was a football player and captain of the baseball team. He graduated from Chapin in 2016, according to El Paso Times archives.

Terrance Kinard was an El Paso hip hop artist named T. Kizer Tha Dummy.

Limited information has been released on the shooting as police have continued their investigation.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso asked for the public's help with the police investigation in 2020.

Kinard went to the Northeast neighborhood near where a party was supposed to take place, officials said in a 2020 Crime Stoppers of El Paso "Crime Files" video.

More: El Paso rapper T. Kizer Tha Dummy killed in Northeast shooting had budding music career

He walked past the house where the party was supposed to be and spoke to two unidentified men who investigators suspect were the shooters, witnesses told police.

"Some kind of exchange happened where a weapon was brandished and Mr. Kinard was fatally shot," El Paso Police Department Detective John Armendariz said in the 2020 video.

Kinard was shot multiple times before 11:45 p.m. and died at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 7 people indicted in 2019 fatal shooting of Texas rapper