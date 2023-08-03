7 people injured as train derails in New York's Queens borough, FDNY says

Seven people were injured after a train derailed in the Queens borough of New York City, the New York City Fire Department said.

FDNY, in a social media update, said members were responding to a train derailment that happened midday Thursday, at 175th Street and 93rd Ave at the Hillside Yard in Queens. The department added that the injuries were not life-threatening.

CBS News New York reported that a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train derailed in Jamaica, Queens. Video footage from the incident shows the front car of the train line off-track and firefighters assisting passengers toward a rescue train, which will take passengers back to the Jamaica station, CBS reported.

LIRR also notified eastbound passengers to expect delays due to a derailed train.

Eastbound trains are bypassing Hillside (LIRR employees only), Hollis and Queens Village due to a derailed train east of Jamaica. NYC Transit is cross-honoring on the Q2, Q3, Q8 and Q110 buses for service between Jamaica and Queens Village. For more info see the TrainTime app. pic.twitter.com/zE4odtNYsv — LIRR (@LIRR) August 3, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is made available.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC train derailment: LIRR warns of delays; 7 people injured