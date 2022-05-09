7 people killed, multiple others injured in shootings across Kansas City metro in last week

Seven people were killed across the Kansas City metropolitan area in the past week, including a homicide suspect in a police shooting after a high-speed chase.

So far this year, there have been 93 homicides in the Kansas City metro area, including 57 in Kansas City and 16 in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data track by The Star.

There were several others injured in gun violence, including a man critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Raytown and two men and a woman injured in a shooting outside a bar in Westport early Friday.

The triple shooting in Westport came hours before the entertainment district began its weekend security screenings. The return of the extra security measures had been planned before the shooting, officials said.

Both men were taken to the hospital after they were injured when shots were fired outside of Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar in the 4100 block of Mill Street. One suffered critical injuries and the other had serious injuries. The woman had a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The security screenings will take place between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and run through October, according to Westport’s website. Anyone entering the pedestrian-only area of the entertainment district is required to go through the metal detectors.

Here is a timeline of the deadly violence over the past week.

Kansas City, Kansas, officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. Monday to investigate a reported shooting outside a building in the Brougham Estates apartment complex in the 1900 block of North 73rd Terrace.

Arriving officers found the body of 47-year-old Francisco Garcia-Aguirre of Kansas City, Kansas. He had been shot and killed.

On the night of May 4, Kansas City police and a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot 26-year-old Mekiah D. Harris during a standoff in the backyard of a home near Northwest 132nd Street and Running Horse Road, south of Platte City in Platte County.

Harris was a suspect in a homicide, according to police, and led officers on a chase across multiple counties. The chase reached speeds over 100 mph and went the wrong way on Interstate 435 before he was killed in the police shooting. Harris was a suspect in the fatal shooting of Michael A. Rehard, 33, outside of Sammy’s Tavern in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. Two other people were injured in that shooting.

Story continues

On May 5, Kansas City police responding to reports of shots being fired just before 3 a.m. found 22-year-old Marion Warden suffering from gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home in the 3800 block of Olive Street. Emergency medical crews pronounced Warden dead at the scene.

That night, police responded to a reported shooting in the 8300 block of East Gregory Boulevard. Arriving officers found an unknown person suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a home. The victim was taken to a hospital but later died.

Just before 9 a.m. on Friday, officers responding to a report of a dead body found two victims, a male and female, suffering from traumatic injuries in a wooded area off of railroad property near Second Street and Lydia Avenue. Emergency medical crews responded to the area and declared both victims dead at the scene. Their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

That afternoon, officers responding to reports of shots being fired found a man who was unresponsive in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Wayne Avenue. Emergency medical workers declared the victim dead at the scene. They later identified the victim as 20-year-old Maurice Boudreaux-Boone.