7 people sent to hospital, dog dead after crash on Highway 104 Sunday

Seven people, including four children, were sent to hospital after a Sunday evening crash on Highway 104 near Whiteside, N.S. about 15 kilometers east of Port Hawksbury, N.S. (Google Maps - image credit)

Richmond County District RCMP are investigating after seven people, including four children, were sent to hospital and a dog died following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a crash near Whiteside just before 6 p.m., according to an RCMP media release. Upon arrival, officers found a Volkswagen car and Toyota van with extensive damage.

Police said the driver of the van, a 42-year-old Halifax woman, appeared to have life threatening injuries. Four children aged 3, 5, 7 and 9 as well as a 36-year-old passenger in the van, also from Halifax, were reported to have serious-to-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old New Brunswick man, appeared to have life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP. A dog was also reported to be found deceased in the car.

RCMP said both drivers were removed from the vehicles with the help of fire services.

The highway was closed for several hours overnight but reopened before 8 a.m. Monday.

MORE TOP STORIES