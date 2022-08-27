7 people shot near Lexington Legends baseball stadium, police said

Seven people were shot early Saturday morning near the Lexington Legends baseball stadium, police in Kentucky said. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. after police were called to the Wild Health Field, where a private event was being held, for reports of shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, the Lexington Police Department said in a statement.

An additional five people, two men and three women, later arrived at hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made. It's not clear what led to the shooting. It was one of three separate weekend shootings in the city.

Around 2:30 a.m., police were called to a location on Oak Street and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third shooting occurred around 6:12 a.m. on Briarwood Circle. Police said a woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and is expected to recover.