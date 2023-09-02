7 people shot in overnight in Lynn
Lynn police are investigating an overnight shooting where 7 people were shot.
The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. on Essex Street.
Police say 7 adults were shot, some with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
There were no additional details immediately available.
BREAKING: 7 people shot in Lynn early this morning. @LynnPoliceDept tells me some of the victims have serious injuries. No arrests yet, no weapons recovered.
All of the victims are adults @boston25
— Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 2, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW