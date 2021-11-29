7 people shot in single incident in East Baltimore on Sunday

BALTIMORE — Seven people were shot in a single incident in East Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Blood and medical supplies littered the corner of North Montford Avenue and East Preston Street along with more than 30 orange cones marking shell casings, while up the street a vehicle was smashed into an Amazon truck.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that all the victims’ injuries appeared to be nonfatal: “This certainly could have been far worse,” he said.

Police on Monday said all seven victims were expected to survive, and at least one man had been released from the hospital.

Police spokesman Detective Donny Moses said Monday that no arrests have been made.

A 23-year-old man who suffered a graze wound has already been treated and released from the hospital, Moses said. That victim was taken to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center because he had two open warrants, but Moses did not identify the man Monday morning.

Harrison said officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Montford Avenue for several ShotSpotter alerts just after 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived in the Broadway East neighborhood they found four male victims: 24, 28, 23 and 28 years old. They were transported to an area hospital and are listed in stable condition, police said in a news release.

Additionally, police said, a 16-year-old boy ran to Chester Avenue after being shot on Montford Avenue. Harrison said he was found at his residence in the neighborhood.

Shortly after in the incident, police said, a 38-year-old and 30-year-old man walked into an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Both men said they were in the same area of the Broadway East neighborhood when they were shot, the news release continued.

Harrison said it was believed that a gunman emerged from an alley and opened fire on the group. He said there were shell casings from different types of weapons, indicating there could have been a second shooter or that someone in the group fired back.

Harrison said he didn’t know how — or if — the vehicle that had crashed into the Amazon truck just steps from the shooting was related.

“This is a very heinous act, a very cowardly act, a very brazen act in broad daylight not to mention on a holiday weekend where people are supposed to be enjoying themselves,” Harrison said.

He pleaded with witnesses to come forward with information. “What we know is that there were people out,” Harrison said. “We’re pleading and pleading and pleading with people to come forward to help us because this did not have to happen. Just imagine if it were you, or your family or your children, you would want someone to do the very same thing.”

A 29-year-old man was is serious but serious but stable condition, Moses said. The other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a 39-year-old shot in the right ankle, a 24-year-old shot in the left shoulder, a 28-year-old shot in the right ankle and right arm, a 30-year-old shot in the left butt cheek and a 39-year-old shot in left calf.

A crime scene technician could be overheard saying there were more than 30 or 40 shell casings, and police had a K-9 dog checking a trash-strewn alley for evidence.

Earlier Sunday, a 34-year-old man died after he was found with a bullet wound to the head in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Police said they were called to the 2800 block of Garrison Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. for a person lying in the street.

When officers arrived in the Garwyn Oaks neighborhood, police said they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police ask that anyone with information about the killing call detectives at 410-396-2100.

(Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this report.)

