7 men shot near Little Caesars Pizza in South Chicago neighborhood, authorities say

Seven men were shot and injured Sunday afternoon in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

The people were shot at a strip mall in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue a little after 3:30 p.m., police said.

At a Sunday news conference, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said the group was standing near a Little Caesars Pizza when a car pulled up and shots were fired from inside the car. The number of shooters was unclear, Brown said, and it was not yet clear if the shooting was targeted. There was not an exchange of gunfire, he said.

“One shooting is one too many,” Brown said. “Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it’s unacceptable.”

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, according to officials.

