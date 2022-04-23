7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Pia Peterson
·1 min read
In this article:
This weekend, we celebrate the 52nd Earth Day. We looked at Billy Hickey's photographs of female falconers in New England and how the sport survives today. Jesse Rieser crisscrossed the American West, looking at American gun culture in its many forms. I'm still laughing at Sinna Nasseri's photographs of actor Nicolas Cage, and NPR looked at Black and Latinx New Yorkers reframing their experiences through archival photos. Stephen Shore meditated on his career in photography in the Washington Post, and the Guardian looks at islands in photographs. Vinca Petersen launched a print sale for Ukraine, featured on AnOther Magazine.

"These Photos Will Make You Think About Just How Many Guns Americans Own" — BuzzFeed News

"Nicolas Cage Is in on the Nicolas Cage Jokes" — The New York Times

"The Power And The Beauty Of Female Falconers" – BuzzFeed News

"Vinca Petersen Has Launched an Exhibition and Print Sale for Ukraine" — AnOther Magazine

"Horse cults and explosives! Images inspired by islands – in pictures" — The Guardian

"Black and Latinx New Yorkers reframe their experiences through archival photos" — NPR

"A photographer meditates on his craft — and what shapes it" — The Washington Post

