7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Please don't ask me how my New Year's resolutions are going — that's my only request this week. I'm still feeling cautiously optimistic about the new year — emphasis on cautious. We lost some greats in the first month of January, among them iconic Vogue editor André Leon Talley, whose life in fashion we looked back on in photos. After Pantone declared Very Peri to be their color of the year in their color trend forecast, we had a lot of fun trying to figure out what counts as periwinkle and looking for inspiration in old photos. Photographer Daniel Gebhart de Koekkoek shared his annual 2022 calendar with amazing photos of dogs for each month. Matias Delacroix photographed the migrants who go to Chile searching for a better life.

The Guardian looked at Ajamu X's book and incredibly intimate and beautiful self-portraits, while American Photography examined a selfie pioneer, the Countess of Castiglione. And Tema Stauffer photographed the real places that inspired Southern fiction, from William Faulker to Eudora Welty and Alice Walker.

