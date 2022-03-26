7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jamel ShabazzAmerican photographer
This week, we tried to balance out the hard truths of the world with some joy, which came in the form of a delightful interview with Laurence Philomene. CNN has a great feature on how goats are helping elephants survive, which will warm the coldest of hearts. We never say no to the work of Jamel Shabazz, whose 1980s portraits appear in AnOther Magazine. Photographer Stephanie Mei-Ling has an amazing range of work, which is featured in Andscape.
The war in Ukraine reached the one-month mark with no signs of slowing down — we took a look at the homes destroyed by the Russians and the lives upended. The New York Times Magazine has a gorgeous photo series on the citizens of Kyiv, and Reuters has a roundup of how dogs are coping with the conflict.
"This Photo Memoir Looks At Two Years of Transition" — BuzzFeed News
"These Baby Elephants Are Thriving, And They Have Goats To Thank" — CNN Photos
"Heartbreaking Photos From Ukraine Show Homes Destroyed By The Russian Invasion" — BuzzFeed News
"Jamel Shabazz's Empathetic Portraits of 1980s New Yorkers" — AnOther Magazine
"Stephanie Mei-Ling Takes A Sociological Approach to Photography" — Andscape
"Dogs of War: Ukrainians Flee With Their Canine Companions" — Reuters
"The Citizens of Kyiv" — The New York Times Magazine
6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The WorldKate Bubacz · March 19, 2022
10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The WorldPia Peterson · March 12, 2022
8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The WorldPia Peterson · March 5, 2022