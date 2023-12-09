7 puppies rescued in duct taped box in Arkansas cemetery; reward offered for information

A box filled with seven puppies was found in a Arkansas cemetery and taken to a local rescue.

Severely malnourished dogs were found with roundworms inside the cardboard box shut tight with duct tape, according to local non-profit Marked Tree Animal Rescue. Each puppy weighs about 2 to 3 pounds each and tested negative for canine parvovirus.

The group immediately began emergency treatment and all seven puppies remain alive.

Rhonda Davis, an attorney and volunteer at the rescue, said the dogs were found by four women in a church group who brought them to the rescue.

"What if somebody hadn't seen that area? I mean, there's so many things that just ran through my mind," Davis told USA TODAY. "It's just absolutely heartbreaking."

Puppies were found squeezed in small space

The dogs, which Davis suspects to be a form of terrier breed, were found severely hungry with "bony little bodies with really hard, swollen bellies." She added that the animals were fed tiny pieces of puppy food they could easily digest.

Davis said the seven puppies were squeezed tightly in a short box that was just 15 inches wide. She said whoever placed them there would have required assistance to make them fit.

"Somebody would have to hand them to you and you'd have to pack them in there like sardines," Davis said.

Not the first time box of puppies were left stranded

The rescue found an identical batch of puppies last spring at a cemetery and Davis said she is convinced they all came from the same mother. The rescue is hoping to find the mother who is not fixed.

"They're an unusual group of puppies. When you look at them their facial features, some of them have a little tufts of hair like little Schnauzers. They're very cute," Davis said.

The spring batch that were rescued were nearly starved to death with "pooped out bellies" and 12 inch long roundworms.

Davis said that the Marked Tree, Arkansas community sees many animal cruelty cases adding that on Sunday she dealt with 11. Starvation is a common form of cruelty cases as well as pets with heartworms who are not taken to get treatment.

The box filled with puppies found in an Marked Tree, Arkansas cemetery was shut tight with duct tape.

'I just don't understand how somebody could abuse that kind of trust'

Davis, who spoke in her car while caring for dogs, said she can't comprehend the levels of abuse she's witnessed.

"These little puppies. As soon as they see a person, they run right up to you, they want to be loved." she said. "I just don't understand how somebody could just abuse that kind of trust and put them in a box, not knowing somebody's going to be be there."

She added that she believes there is a serial dumper in the community adding that "if you can do it once, you got no problems about doing it more."

Animal rescue offers reward for information

The rescue is offering a reward for anyone who can give information that leads to the person responsible, who could face charges for illegal dumping of animals.

Davis said the local police department and animal control have been supportive during their search effort and that they are following up on any leads.

People have begun to show interest in the puppies but they aren't quite ready to be adopted yet, Davis said. The dogs are currently considered evidence in an investigation.

However, the group will continue to care for the puppies until they are ready to start their new lives.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puppies rescued in duct taped box in Arkansas cemetery; reward offered