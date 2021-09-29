7 Questions to Ask on a First Date That Are Guaranteed to Get the Conversation Flowing

Reuters

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday for U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after fleeing across the border from Afghanistan last month as the Taliban took power. Speaking to Austin at a hearing in Congress, Republican Representative Austin Scott expressed frustration with delays in getting the pilots out of Tajikistan, given U.S. promises during the two-decade-old war that America would stand by them. Austin's remarks came during a hearing about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's victory.