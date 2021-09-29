7 Questions to Ask on a First Date That Are Guaranteed to Get the Conversation Flowing
Not too shallow and not too deep, these prompts can help you get to know one another while (mostly) avoiding awkwardness.
Not too shallow and not too deep, these prompts can help you get to know one another while (mostly) avoiding awkwardness.
Julie Hagerty, Haley Joel Osment, Amy Sedaris, Danny Pudi, Zoe Chao, Evan Jonigkeit, Olga Merediz, Ayden Mayeri and Kelvin Yu have been added to the cast of Somebody I Used to Know, the Amazon original film being directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons. With the cast filled out, […]
Pound-for-pound: Did Oleksandr Usyk do enough to climb higher on Boxing Junkie's list?
Gainers Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 40% to $1.61 in pre-market trading as Form 4 showed CEO Bin Zhou bought 1.32 million shares at an average price of $2.60 per share. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) rose 24.3% to $5.38 in pre-market trading after dropping over 20% on Monday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) rose 17.8% to $11.25 in pre-market trading. Frequency Electronics said it won a $17.75 million contract by Office of Naval Research to develop pulsed optical
In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks Jim Simons’ quant hedge fund is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of Simons’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Simons’ Quant Hedge Fund is Buying These 10 Stocks. Billionaire investor and mathematician Jim Simons is […]
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently issued a crackdown on an industry providing a new financial product, income share agreements (ISAs), that can help students to better manage the cost of college. Many observers of the higher education space anticipated this would happen eventually. Despite the potential for ISAs to improve the educational, professional, and financial outcomes for students — especially those who are economically vulnerable — the Biden administration seems k
After Tuesday’s dramatic walkoff loss, the Rays will try again tonight for a victory that would be their team-record 98th of the season and clinch the best record in the American League, as well as the homefield advantage that goes with it. They got good news this afternoon, with infielder Yandy Diaz saying his left side rib cage discomfort was just tightness and he expects to return to the ...
A 76-year-old woman was fatally beaten Monday on Chicago’s Northwest Side in what authorities are calling a “domestic-related” slaying. A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death, according to Chicago police. Porfirio Espinoza Cardoza, of the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue in Kelvyn Park, was fatally beaten “inside a residence” in the block where she had lived, according ...
Sen. Lindsey Graham voiced his support in favor of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, saying that he hopes Trump runs again in 2024.
A home in Massachusetts seriously damaged by fire has been listed on the market with an asking price of $399,000. WBZ-TV reported Monday that the listing for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence of how hot the housing market is.
A 17-year-old was fatally shot in New Jersey Monday, and police are searching for the gunman.
The Shenzhen-based developer signed an agreement to sell 19.93 per cent of Shengjing Bank for just under 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion) to a state-owned enterprise Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing on Wednesday. The sale will trim Evergrande's stake in the non-public shares of the lender to 14.6 per cent, it added. Evergrande will not get any of the cash from the sale, as Shengjing Bank has demanded all the net proceeds to be used to settle
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday for U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after fleeing across the border from Afghanistan last month as the Taliban took power. Speaking to Austin at a hearing in Congress, Republican Representative Austin Scott expressed frustration with delays in getting the pilots out of Tajikistan, given U.S. promises during the two-decade-old war that America would stand by them. Austin's remarks came during a hearing about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's victory.
Dietitians break down the best health benefits that oatmeal can offer.
For the first time, Cassandra Peterson is telling her story about being sexually assaulted by Wilt Chamberlain in her new memoir.
The Manning Boys are at it again.
A new tell-all book written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham explains why Bill Belichick and the Patriots benched cornerback Malcolm Butler vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Which voices will fans recognize on the latest episode of "What If...?"
The gag gift went viral on TikTok with over 62 million views.
Multiple women have accused Lewandowski, who runs a Trump political action committee, of sexual misconduct.
Trump said he wanted a "special election" in Georgia — part of an idea pushed by some advisers to use the military to force a redo of elections in states he lost.