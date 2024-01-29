7 Raynham businesses busted for serving alcohol to minor. This one's in most trouble

RAYNHAM — As a result of an undercover sting operation, seven Raynham businesses were recently penalized for selling alcohol to a minor — with one business in more trouble than the others.

Raynham Police conducted alcohol compliance checks with local establishments holding liquor licenses during the month of December.

The seven businesses busted during the compliance check are: Asian Palace, Longhorn Steakhouse, Walmart, Coletti’s Market, 2 Jerks BBQ, Sakana Hibachi, and Hibachi Sushi Buffet.

Hibachi Sushi Buffet, located at 59 US-44 in Raynham is seen here on Jan. 23, 2024.

Spike in offenses

Raynham Police Det. Lou Pacheco said the seven violations are the most he’s seen as far back as he could remember.

Selectman Joe Pacheco concurred with this statement, saying in the 17 years he’s been on the board, he’s never seen this many establishments fail.

When reached for comment as to the possible reasons for this increase in violations, Raynham Police Chief David LaPlante told the Gazette via email, “The best answer I can provide is a lack of updated polices and procedures, a lack of oversight by management, and a need for training their employees.”

Raynham's new Police Chief David LaPlante was sworn in the Selectmen's meeting room at Town Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

These 4 are first-time offenders

Four of the businesses were first-time offenders: 2 Jerks BBQ on Route 138; Asian Palace on Route 44; Sakana Hibachi on Route 44; and Coletti’s Market on North Main Street. None of these businesses denied the violation took place.

A common reason given from some of the managers present for this hearing was a momentary lapse in judgment regarding asking for or checking ID, brought on by a distraction or the general hectic restaurant or retail environment.

Selectman Pacheco reminded everyone Raynham has a “zero-tolerance policy” regarding alcohol violations, and “liquor licenses are a privilege, not a right.”

Selectmen approved a one-day suspension of the first time offenders' liquor licenses and a $50 fine.

Owners of 2 Jerks BBQ Chris and John DePalma, pictured at the restaurant with a selection of menu items in 2017.

Walmart employee fired

This was Walmart’s third offense though Selectman Kenneth Collins pointed out the last offense was over 10 years ago.

Store Manager Justin Ricky apologized and said the employee responsible for not checking ID was fired because the company also has a zero-tolerance policy.

“I don’t expect this to happen again,” he said, explaining all cashiers and associates with the self-checkout registers have been retrained.

Walmart received a three-day suspension of its alcohol license and a $100 fine.

Is self-checkout a problem?

Selectman Joe Pacheco expressed his worry over the susceptibility of the self-checkout area, which is where this violation occurred.

“They are ripe for the picking,” he said, concerned over carriages not being checked to ensure purchases. “To me, that’s a huge liability.”

Ricky said staff increases near the self-checkout area during peak periods and that associates are at the exit doors checking receipts and verifying purchases.

Longhorn will start carding all ages

This was the second offense for Longhorn Steakhouse on Route 44, which had its hearing on Jan. 23.

“We take full responsibility. This is not being taken lightly,” said Longhorn's attorney Elizabeth Pisano, who went over the immediate actions the restaurant has taken.

Measures include a 100% mandated carding policy, regardless of what the perceived age is, recertification in TIPS training for all bartenders and wait staff, and the restaurant’s enrollment in the BARS program, which sets up its own undercover compliance checks to ensure the business is doing what is required.

Selectmen, along with LaPlante, seemed satisfied with Longhorn’s response, and reduced the license suspension from two days to one, as well as a $50 fine.

Hibachi Sushi Buffet, located at 59 US-44 in Raynham. Photo taken January 23, 2024

Hibachi Sushi 'woefully unprepared'

Selectmen said they were frustrated by Hibachi Sushi Buffet’s perceived lack of preparation for the hearing.

At the Jan. 16 meeting, selectmen voted for a continuance due to representation from the Route 44 restaurant being neither management nor the owner.

“We want someone with authority here. It sounds like this is not being taken seriously,” said Selectman Joseph Pacheco.

Fast forward to Jan. 24 and management was present. Manager Peter Yau told selectmen he was visiting family in New York the week of the hearing. Yau said after the first offense they closed the bar to customers to make all alcohol purchases happen at the tables. The cashier responsible for the second offense forgot to ask for ID, Yau said.

LaPlante expressed concern over there not being a manager present at the restaurant when the violation occurred, stating a manager has to always be on-site when responsible for a liquor license.

Yau said an employee in the kitchen acts as manager when he’s not present. But LaPlante said that employee told his officers during the compliance check he wasn’t a manager, and that he was just the key-holder for opening and closing the business that night.

“It didn’t seem like he knew he was in charge,” said Selectman Pacheco.

The Board expressed further frustration when Yau couldn’t give a satisfactory answer regarding what the restaurant will do to prevent further violations.

“I don’t think you know how to handle your liquor license,” LaPlante told Yau.

“This is problematic for me. You are woefully unprepared,” Collins said.

6-day suspension and final warning

The Board unanimously voted to suspend Hibachi Sushi Buffet’s alcohol license for six days, the week of Feb. 26 to March 2. This suspension may increase to 10 days if the restaurant doesn’t submit beforehand an official strategy for maintaining compliance for serving alcohol, to be approved by LaPlante.

A $100 fine was also issued.

Selectmen also issues a final warning, where any future alcohol violations will be subject to a hearing for revocation of the establishment’s liquor license.

How are the compliance checks conducted?

Raynham Police Det. Lou Pacheco said at the Jan. 16 Selectmen's meeting this round of compliance checks was announced to the public beforehand, as required by the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, through police public relations, social media, and at a Selectmen's meeting.

“We don’t try and trick anyone,” he said, explaining the process is simple: a minor working undercover with Raynham PD walks into any establishment with some form of alcohol license and asks to purchase alcohol.

If ID is asked for and the business representative denies the purchase, the informant walks out. If the minor is able to make the purchase, they send a text to the undercover unit observing from outside, who then enters the business looking for the manager.

“I can’t go into CVS to get Sudafed without giving my license. I implore on these businesses, just ask for ID,” Pacheco said.

