7 Reasons Why a Costco Membership Could Save You Big in 2022

We know you’ve heard of a Costco card, but maybe you’ve passed it up because of the annual membership fee. Gold Star and Business memberships are $60 a year, while the Executive Membership is $120 a year. All memberships come with a free Household Card that you can assign to someone else living with you (or working with for a Business Membership), provided they’re over 18.

Though it might seem unreasonable to pay for a membership to a retail store, it’s been reported that you can save over $90 each time you go to Costco rather than heading to your local grocery store. This more than makes up for that annual fee. Need some more convincing? Below is a list of reasons why you should join 100 million others and get a Costco membership if you want to save money in 2022.

Costco Gas is Cheaper

Americans spend between $400 and $1,300 a year on gas, so any chance to save is much appreciated. With any Costco membership, in addition to the warehouses, you get access to Costco gas stations. The big advantage to that is that Costco’s Kirkland Signature Gasoline is typically 20 cents below the market average. If you stick to using the pump at Costco gas stations, this can save you a good amount of money over time.

Buying in Bulk Saves Cash

Costco is known for their jumbo cases of water, condiments and pretty much any other household item. Even though it’s initially more expensive than what you’d spend at the grocery store, you’re stocking up for months to come. Plus, a 10 percent larger package typically saves you 5 percent in cost. The best items to buy in bulk are the Kirkland brand of non-perishable foods, meat (you can always freeze it later), paper products, soap, garbage bags, pet food and coffee, to name a few.

Price Codes Tell You Where the Deals Are

It’s important to look closely at the prices at Costco, particularly the last two digits, because then you’ll know when you’re getting the best deal. If you’re looking to buy something that ends in .99, that means it’s a wholesale price. However, if it ends in .97, that means that’s the best discount you’ll be able to find, so it’s even lower than the original wholesale price. Now you can always feel confident knowing you’re getting the lowest possible price on the items you’re buying.

There Are Always Deals on Tires

If you’re not picky about what brand of tires you put on your car, Costco is the place to go. Their tire shop is always having a special so you can easily save over $100 on a new set of tires. They switch up the brands they give discounts for, but some of the brands they’ve offered deals on in the past were ​​Michelin, Goodyear, BF Goodrich, and Bridgestone. Their tire installation also includes rotation, balancing, inflation checks and flat repairs for the life of the tire. Plus, you’ll get a mileage, road hazard and manufacturer’s defects warranty, in addition to nitrogen tire inflation and new rubber tire stems.



You Can Get Your Money Back if An Item You Bought Goes On Sale

It always stings when you see something you bought at full price on sale for half the price later. At Costco, you can do something about it. If you buy something from the big box retailer and it goes on sale, you can get back the difference between what you paid for the item versus its sale price. The only stipulation is that it must be within 30 days of the purchase.

Costco Travel Offers Vacation Deals

A Costco membership allows you to use the Costco Travel service. This add-on offers vacation packages that deliver hundreds of dollars in savings to destinations like Disney World, Cancun, and Jamaica. You can also get individual discount rates on hotels, flights and rental cars.

The Costco Executive Membership Earns You Cash Back

It pays to pay more. When you have Costco’s $120 per year Executive Membership, you receive 2 percent cash back on qualifying purchases in the store, online and through Costco Travel. The Executive Membership also gives you access to lower prices on check printing, auto buying, and roadside assistance.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Reasons Why a Costco Membership Could Save You Big in 2022